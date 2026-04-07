AM NewsBrief: April 7, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, April 7, 2026.
- Oklahoma Election Preview: Cities Seek To Update Charters, Fund Improvements
- Oklahoma GOP Move To Reverse Voter-Approved Medicaid Expansion
- Ex-gamefowl Lobbyist Runs For Oklahoma House
- TSET Director Resigns
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.