AM NewsBrief: April 24, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, April 24, 2026.
- Tornadoes Strike in Northern Oklahoma, Leveling Homes in Enid
- Stitt Signs Bill to Double Oklahoma Elementary School Recess Time
- Federal Disaster Declaration Issued as Drought Persists Across Oklahoma
- 3 New Public Art Installations Unveiled in Wellston
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.