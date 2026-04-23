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Stitt signs bill to double Oklahoma elementary school recess time

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published April 23, 2026 at 3:11 PM CDT
The all-day, intergenerational pre-K class in Guthrie plays outside during recess.
Jillian Taylor
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
The all-day, intergenerational pre-K class in Guthrie plays outside during recess.

Oklahoma public school elementary students will get twice as much time on the monkey bars, swings and slides next year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1481 into law Thursday, which doubles the state’s minimum requirement for recess from 20 minutes to 40 minutes for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

It can be divided into two periods of 20 minutes. It also stipulates that students can’t have recess taken away as a form of discipline.

The bill was authored by Sen. Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, and Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid.

“Doubling recess time is a simple, practical way to give students’ brains a break so they come back to the classroom recharged and ready to focus,” Seifried said in a March 17 news release. “Kids aren’t meant to sit still all day.”

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in the House and Senate, with only one vote against in either chamber — Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland.

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Education Oklahoma EducationOklahoma's 2026 Legislative Session
Beth Wallis
Beth reports on education topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Beth Wallis
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
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