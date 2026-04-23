Stitt signs bill to double Oklahoma elementary school recess time

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1481 into law Thursday, which doubles the state’s minimum requirement for recess from 20 minutes to 40 minutes for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

It can be divided into two periods of 20 minutes. It also stipulates that students can’t have recess taken away as a form of discipline.

The bill was authored by Sen. Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, and Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid.

“Doubling recess time is a simple, practical way to give students’ brains a break so they come back to the classroom recharged and ready to focus,” Seifried said in a March 17 news release. “Kids aren’t meant to sit still all day.”

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in the House and Senate, with only one vote against in either chamber — Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland.