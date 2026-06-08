'Buffalo are a reflection of who we are': Calf birth reflects new beginnings for Kiowa Tribe

The Kiowa Tribe, a tribal nation of about 10,000 citizens in western Oklahoma, started its herd with 10 bison over a year ago . Now it has grown to 16, thanks to some imports from the Chickasaw Nation and the recent birth of a female calf.

Chairman David Sullivan said he remembers that moment vividly. He received a phone call from the tribe's buffalo tech after the first day of the Kiowa annual spring buffalo harvest .

"They were all huddling around the mother and protecting the baby from the rain," Sullivan said.

That protection reminded him of actions the tribe has taken amid tumult, he said.

Last March, the Kiowa Legislature unanimously impeached Chairman Lawrence SpottedBird for violating tribal law and misusing funds. As vice chairman at the time, Sullivan was sworn in.

Sullivan worked in education for about a 25 years , including service the Anadarko district. Because of his background, as well as vice president Donna June Richey, he said focusing on childhood education and career development is essential. But so is keeping tribal traditions.

"[We need to] make sure that we have our culture and our language intact and strengthened even more so," Sullivan said. "Yes, economic development is important, but that has to work in parallel. And sometimes in the past, I think that was almost put aside for economic development and growth."

Kiowa leadership contention is still not over, though. Tammara Bazor, who recently ran as vice-chair, is suing the Kiowa Tribe Election Commission. A Facebook group called Kiowa Indian Council - Kiowa Tribe alleges the commission illegally rushed to certify election results in the last election, when Sullivan received 53% of the vote to secure his seat as chairman.

The lawsuit is awaiting a hearing before the Kiowa Supreme Court, according to a court employee.

In the midst of the chaos and change, Sullivan said he looks to the bison for guidance on how the tribe can move forward.

"They protect their young, and they protect their elders, you know, they stay together," he said. "They travel through any kind of obstacle, whatever it might be, if it's a storm or whatever, they stay together."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.