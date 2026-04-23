Tornadoes strike near Enid, leveling homes amid severe weather

Powerful tornadoes struck north-central Oklahoma Thursday evening, impacting Vance Air Force Base and the Enid area.

Dramatic video showed a large, violent tornado moving through the base and southeast Enid. Only minor damage was reported at the base, but just to the east, the Grayridge neighborhood suffered heavy damage, with homes flattened. Storm trackers report the tornado was on the ground for approximately 40 minutes.

Enid emergency management officials said about 10 people were injured, but no known fatalities as of 11 p.m. Classes were canceled Friday in nearby Waukomis due to tornado damage in that community.

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement saying he would work with local leaders to assess damage and get resources to people in the local community who need them.

“My prayers are with everyone on Vance Air Force Base and the surrounding neighborhood, and I am asking God to bring healing and comfort in the days ahead,” Stitt wrote. “As storms continue to move across Oklahoma tonight, I urge everyone to stay weather aware, follow local warnings, and take shelter immediately when directed.”

The National Weather Service issued more than half a dozen tornado warnings in north-central Oklahoma, along with scattered severe thunderstorm warnings in the area.

Another large tornado touched down near Braman, just south of the Kansas border along Interstate 35.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.