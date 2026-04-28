AM NewsBrief: April 28, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
- $25 Million To Be Added To Parental Choice Tax Credit Cap, Pending Governor Approval
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Weighs Drummond’s Role in State Farm Lawsuit
- Cleveland County Sheriff Pleads No Contest To Embezzlement, Resigns
- Thunder Sweep Suns, Advance to Western Conference Semifinals
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