AM NewsBrief: April 29, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
- Bill To Increase Instructional Days For Some Oklahoma Schools Heads To Governor
- Oklahoma House Sends Permanent School Cellphone Ban To Governor’s Desk
- Oklahoma City Proposed Budget Includes Across-the-Board Department Cuts
- OCU to House Athletes for 2028 Olympic Canoe Slalom and Softball Events
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