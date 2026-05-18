AM NewsBrief: May 18, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, May 18, 2026.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins second straight NBA MVP
- Senate sends bill for student ‘President Donald J. Trump Physical Fitness Test’ to governor’s desk
- Oklahoma lawmakers send hundreds of measures to governor
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