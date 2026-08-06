AM NewsBrief: Aug. 6, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
- Proposed Oklahoma Jewish Charter School Makes Case To Be First Publicly Funded Religious School
- Gov. Stitt Appoints Oklahoma State Superintendent Lindel Fields To Cabinet
- Osage Nation Closes Language Immersion School Amid Financial State of Emergency
- Oklahoma’s Annual Sales Tax Holiday Returns This Weekend
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