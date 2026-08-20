AM NewsBrief: Aug. 20, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026.
- Early Voting Begins For Oklahoma August 25 Runoff Election
- Oklahoma Republicans Raise Millions Ahead of Key Runoff Elections
- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Make Arrests At Encampment On State Property In Norman
- Heartland Flyer Avoids Shutdown, For Now
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