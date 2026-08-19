Heartland Flyer avoids shutdown, for now

After the Texas Legislature failed to fund the Amtrak service that runs from Oklahoma City to Fort Worth with stops along the way, the Oklahoma Legislature followed suit.

State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants said in a social media post the service would’ve ended on Aug. 31, but that the North Central Texas Council of Governments, which kept it going after Texas pulled its funding, will continue to do so through at least most of 2027.

The Heartland Flyer’s future remains uncertain beyond that.

Rosecrants says conversations are ongoing in both states about a more permanent funding solution, but that the Heartland Flyer is proving to be "tough to kill, y’all."

For more about the Heartland Flyer, see KGOU's 3-part series published earlier this year:

The Heartland Flyer: The past, present and future of passenger rail in Oklahoma