AM NewsBrief: Oct. 9, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.
- 4 Oklahoma Counties Receive Federal Assistance To Cover July Storm Costs
- Legal Battle Over Norman Central Library Faces Another Delay
- Oklahoma Childcare Advocates Call For More Subsidy Funding, Policy Changes At Legislative Interim Study
- Indigenous Peoples' Day Is October 12. Here's Where You Can Celebrate in Oklahoma
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