AM NewsBrief: Nov. 10, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.
- Webster High School Student Dies After Turner Turnpike Crash
- Oklahoma Gets $3 Million To Combat Feral Hogs, Invasive Plants
- National Weather Service Fine-Tunes Next-Generation Severe Weather Warnings
- Bob Mills Furniture Founder Dies At 79
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