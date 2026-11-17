AM NewsBrief: Nov. 17, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.
- Governor-Elect Mike Mazzei Announces Key Education Appointments
- Oklahoma Struggles To Move Mentally Ill Defendants From Jails To Treatment
- Sara Polston Faces New Charges After Voting While Ineligible
- Bird Flu Detected In Oklahoma Dairy Herd
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