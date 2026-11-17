Governor-Elect Mike Mazzei Announces Key Education Appointments

Oklahoma Struggles To Move Mentally Ill Defendants From Jails To Treatment

Sara Polston Faces New Charges After Voting While Ineligible

Bird Flu Detected In Oklahoma Dairy Herd

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