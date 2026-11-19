AM NewsBrief: Nov. 19, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.
- Oklahoma Lawmaker Proposes Ban On Government Use Of Automated Surveillance
- State Superintendent-Elect Robert Franklin Names Chief Of Staff
- $72 Million Oklahoma Transmission Line Project Canceled
- Oklahoma’s SNAP Junk Food Waiver Challenged In Federal Court
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