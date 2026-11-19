Oklahoma Lawmaker Proposes Ban On Government Use Of Automated Surveillance

State Superintendent-Elect Robert Franklin Names Chief Of Staff

$72 Million Oklahoma Transmission Line Project Canceled

Oklahoma’s SNAP Junk Food Waiver Challenged In Federal Court

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

