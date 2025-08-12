PM NewsBrief: Aug. 12, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 12, 2025:
- Oklahoma City Council Approves $8 Million For Scheels Development
- Iconic Jim Norick Arena In Oklahoma City Is Leveled
- Reports Say NOAA Will Hire Hundreds Of Weather Staff Nationwide
- Choctaw Nation Takes Precautions To Prevent West Nile Virus Spread
