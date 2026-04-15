PM NewsBrief: April 15, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 15, 2026:
- Oklahoma's Funding For Heartland Flyer Set To End By December 2026
- Norman City Council Won't Seek Legal Advice For Possible Public Vote On District Financing
- State Lawmakers Advance Measures To Change Medicaid Expansion
- Experts Offer Tips To Protect Bird During Spring Migration Over Oklahoma
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