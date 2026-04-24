PM NewsBrief: April 24, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 24, 2026:
- Tornadoes Strike In Northern Oklahoma, Leveling Homes In Enid
- Welfare Immigration Reporting Bills Fail In Oklahoma Senate
- Former GOP Leaders Call For Oklahoma Republicn Chair To Remain Neutral In Primary Or Resign
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Signs Bill To Double Elementary School Recess Time
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