PM NewsBrief: June 25, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 25, 2026:
- Norman City Council enacts data center moratorium
- Report: Abortion restrictions cost Oklahoma economy more than $1.8 billion annually
- The power disconnect: Why do Oklahomans experience so many electricity shut-offs?
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