PM NewsBrief: August 11 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 11, 2026:
- Drummond files motion to halt construction of aluminum smelter in Northeast Oklahoma
- Battery energy storage ramps up in Oklahoma after state regulator approval
- Here are the most collaborative interim studies ahead of Oklahoma's 2027 legislative session
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