PM NewsBrief: August 26 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 26, 2026:
- Thomas wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, Republicans choose commissioner candidates and more
- Governor Kevin Stitt sets vote for constitutional convention
- Norman City Council rejects resolution in support of OTA interchanges
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