Norman City Council rejects resolution in support of OTA interchanges
In a split vote, the Norman City Council decided against supporting three turnpike interchanges planned by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
In a city council meeting that lasted nearly 8 hours and went into early Wednesday morning, the Norman City Council voted 5-4 to reject a resolution supporting the development of three interchanges within Norman as part of the OTA’s plans for the South Extension Turnpike.
The proposed interchanges are at Tecumseh Road, Alameda Street and Etowah Road.
Much of the meeting was spent hearing public comment from residents who are opposed to the turnpike’s construction.
Apart from expressing support for the interchanges, the resolution would have asked the OTA to add community-focused enhancements including sound barriers, equipment or land for a future fire station, and financial support to offset increased public safety response needs.
The rejection of the resolution does not stop the OTA from continuing with its construction plans.
Voted against the resolution:
- Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman
- Ward 2 Councilmember Jacy Deck
- Ward 5 Councilmember Trey Kirby
- Ward 6 Councilmember Kyle Steele
- Ward 7 Councilmember Kimberly Blodgett
Voted for the resolution:
- Ward 1 Councilmember David Gandesbery
- Ward 3 Councilmember Robert Bruce
- Ward 4 Councilmember Helen Grant
- Ward 8 Councilmember Scott Dixon
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