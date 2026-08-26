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Norman City Council rejects resolution in support of OTA interchanges

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:31 PM CDT
Norman City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2025.
City of Norman
/
Livestream screenshot

In a split vote, the Norman City Council decided against supporting three turnpike interchanges planned by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

In a city council meeting that lasted nearly 8 hours and went into early Wednesday morning, the Norman City Council voted 5-4 to reject a resolution supporting the development of three interchanges within Norman as part of the OTA’s plans for the South Extension Turnpike.

The proposed interchanges are at Tecumseh Road, Alameda Street and Etowah Road.

Much of the meeting was spent hearing public comment from residents who are opposed to the turnpike’s construction.

Apart from expressing support for the interchanges, the resolution would have asked the OTA to add community-focused enhancements including sound barriers, equipment or land for a future fire station, and financial support to offset increased public safety response needs.

The rejection of the resolution does not stop the OTA from continuing with its construction plans.

Voted against the resolution:

  • Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman
  • Ward 2 Councilmember Jacy Deck
  • Ward 5 Councilmember Trey Kirby
  • Ward 6 Councilmember Kyle Steele
  • Ward 7 Councilmember Kimberly Blodgett

Voted for the resolution:

  • Ward 1 Councilmember David Gandesbery
  • Ward 3 Councilmember Robert Bruce
  • Ward 4 Councilmember Helen Grant
  • Ward 8 Councilmember Scott Dixon

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Transportation Oklahoma Turnpike Authorityturnpike projectCity of NormanNorman city council
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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