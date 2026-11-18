PM NewsBrief: Nov. 18, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.
- Same leadership. Same majority. The upcoming legislative session is shaping up to be more of the same.
- Metro OKC Starbucks workers picket.
- A tribal nation in Green Country doubles down on agricultural education.
- Oklahoma City's new animal shelter is open.
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