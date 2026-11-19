Another CWD case is found in the state.

A ban on using SNAP for snacks will be weighed in court.

Bill filing begins for the upcoming legislative session.

The long-awaited reopening of the Gilcrease is finally on the horizon.

How about not having to pay at the airport for a book to read on your flight?

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