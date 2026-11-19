PM NewsBrief: Nov. 19, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.
- Another CWD case is found in the state.
- A ban on using SNAP for snacks will be weighed in court.
- Bill filing begins for the upcoming legislative session.
- The long-awaited reopening of the Gilcrease is finally on the horizon.
- How about not having to pay at the airport for a book to read on your flight?
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