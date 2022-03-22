© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

A bill to prioritize scholarships for Tulsa Race Massacre descendants passes through Oklahoma House

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published March 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT
Oklahoma_State_Capitol.jpg

A bill that enhances a scholarship program originally intended for the descendants of survivors and victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre passed in the House, Monday afternoon.

Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, represents the Greenwood District. And her measure House Bill 4154, would ensure that descendants of survivors and victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre would be given preference when applying for a Tulsa Reconciliation Scholarship with the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education.

The scholarship program came in the wake of a 2001 Commission Report that recommended reconciliation steps for descendants of survivors and victims.

The state has given about eight $1,000 scholarships a year over the last two decades to Tulsa high school graduates.

Goodwin has said it’s unclear how many of the about 160 recipients are actually descendants because they aren’t asked in the scholarship application form. It would also increase the maximum amount of money a family can make to qualify to keep up with inflation and open it up to more students.

She says the scholarship program is a critical piece of reconciliation.

Her measure would change that and prioritize eligible descendants. She says the scholarship program is a critical piece of reconciliation.

The measure now moves to the Senate.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Tags

Politics and Government 2022 Oklahoma Legislative Sessioneducation1921Tulsa Race Massacre
Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
See stories by Robby Korth
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, justice, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.