Oklahoma Corporation Commission chairman Todd Hiett steps down amid allegations

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has a new chairman after Todd Hiett agreed to step back from that role.

During Wednesday's meeting, Commissioner Hiett apologized for inappropriate behavior in a hotel bar while attending an out-of-state conference in June and says he’s seeking treatment.

Todd Hiett

Hiett then asked fellow commissioner Kim David to immediately take over the chairman role.

"This — if Commissioner David is open to doing so — would allow me more time to focus on my recovery, my spiritual healing, my physical health and my family," Hiett said. "I remain committed to serving my constituents and fulfilling my duties with dedication and professionalism."

Commissioner David agreed and the vote was unanimous.

Todd Hiett will remain on the Corporation Commission. But steps are being taken to start an independent investigation into the matter and any potential misconduct.

The third commissioner, Bob Anothony, continues to call for Hiett to resign.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

