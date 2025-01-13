Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announces campaign for governor

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is running for governor of Oklahoma.

The 61-year-old Republican announced his candidacy for the position Monday in Pawhuska, the home of his prominent cattle ranching family.

“I don't stand up to the political elite,” Drummond said during his speech. “I don't answer the party bosses. I stand up for the people of Oklahoma — always have, always will.”

Drummond is the first major candidate to throw his hat in the ring for the position. He’s vowed to be a law and order candidate, cracking down on crime like opioid distribution and illegal marijuana operations.

The Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Drummond for governor at the announcement, according to the president of the order, Mark Nelson.

“We have to have elected officials who stand and respect the rule of law,” Nelson said on stage at the event. “Attorney General Gentner Drummond has shown that to police officers and law enforcement officers around this state for many years now.”

Drummond recently vowed to carry out Trump’s immigration goals, which include carrying out “the largest deportation in U.S. history.”

He’s also been a leader in defending House Bill 4156, which allowed local police to arrest unauthorized immigrants and jail them — a job usually reserved for federal authorities – before a federal judge paused it.

It remains to be seen who else will join him in what promises to be a crowded GOP primary to replace outgoing Gov. Kevin Stitt, who emerged from a large Republican field of contenders before taking office after the 2018 election.

Drummond is unlikely to garner support from the current governor. The pair have been involved in several high-profile scraps related to tribal sovereignty, a legal settlement over mental health services and cabinet secretaries.

“Together, we can build a future for Oklahoma is the most business-friendly state and the nation,” Drummond said. “We can build a future where we will work together with our Native American tribes to invest in education, roads and bridges and public safety.”

Drummond also came into office after defeating Stitt’s hand-picked AG, John O’Connor, appointed by the governor after Mike Hunter resigned amid scandal.

Political ally Cindy Byrd recently filed paperwork to run for lieutenant governor. The political intentions of some potential Republican candidates like state superintendent Ryan Walters, former House Speaker Charles McCall, former Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell are still unknown.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations.


