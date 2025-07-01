What new Oklahoma laws go into effect today?

Dozens of new state laws went into effect today. Here are some of the noteworthy pieces of legislation going into the next fiscal year.

Public schools

Many of the new laws pertain to public schools in advance of the 2025-26 academic year, which will be one day longer than last year.

House Bill 1087 changes the required number of public school days from 180 to 181. Each day is measured at least six hours.

Beginning in the 2026-27 term, schools are allowed only two days for virtual instruction. Otherwise, virtual instruction won't count toward the required time. Exceptions include when conditions outside the school's authority make fulfilling the length of the term impossible. In recent years, schools went virtual for many days due to COVID-19 outbreaks and weather.

The projected cost of the legislation is nearly $24 million. This includes a 10-year extension for the teacher salary schedule, which allows salary benefits up to 35 years in a career.

Other bills, like House Bill 1412, also impact teacher pay. It awards teachers with advanced, lead and master certifications with stipends instead of salary increases.

Advanced certifications warrant a $3,000 stipend, lead certificates receive $5,000 and master certificates provide $10,000. Each stipend will be paid for through the state's lottery funds.

Higher education

Senate Bill 796 prohibits Oklahoma universities and colleges from allocating state funding to diversity, equity and inclusion programs, departments or positions. They are also required to submit a certificate of compliance to the legislature and governor every July.

Higher education institutions have been prevented from using public funds on DEI since December 2023. That's when Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order banning DEI services throughout the state's public universities and colleges.

Senate Bill 31 created the Oklahoma National Guard CareerTech Assistance Program. It will provide financial assistance to Oklahoma National Guard members enrolled in a technology center school. Assistance covers the cost of tuition for a maximum of three years, according to the bill.

Eligibility requires members to serve in the Oklahoma National Guard for two years following their last semester of assistance. Members must also maintain a 2.0 GPA and have a Military Occupational Specialty or Air Force Specialty Code after their first semester.

FYE 2026 budget

July 1 is also the start of the next fiscal year, meaning the state's 2026 budget went into effect. It totals $12.59 billion.

Education accounts for the largest allocation at $5.76 billion. Public health is the second-largest allocation by sector, totaling $2.32 billion.

About 100 other bills became law.

