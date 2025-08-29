Oklahoma lawmaker pleads guilty to domestic violence charges

Rep. Ty Burns, R-Pawnee, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse and assault Thursday afternoon in a Pawnee County court.

Court documents say Burns, 46, attempted to gouge out his wife's eye in Nov. 2024, leading to one charge of domestic abuse. The two assault charges are from April, when prosecutors say Burns attempted to force a car carrying an adult and Burns' juvenile daughter off the road. They also say he screamed at the people in the car and threatened them with violence.

In a video of the incident, an OSBI investigator who reviewed it says Burns' daughter can be heard saying "he is literally following us in the truck, he is chasing us, he is literally about to kill us," according to an affidavit.

Burns received three one-year suspended sentences to be served concurrently, meaning he won't face jail time if he meets court requirements, including completing a Batterers Intervention Program.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and have started a year-long batterers intervention program and am getting treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and learning how to deal with past experiences in a more healthy manner," Burns said in a statement. "I know I must do better for myself and my family."

Burns announced he is stepping down from his position chairing the Appropriations and Budget Finance Subcommittee, but will remain in the legislature while pledging to "focus on my family and serving my constituents."

Attorney General Gentner Drummond's office led the prosecution after Pawnee County District Attorney Mike Fisher recused himself.

"These are serious charges," Drummond said. "While there is no excuse for domestic violence, I am encouraged that the representative has taken responsibility for his actions and will receive counseling under terms of his sentence."

Burns has represented House District 35 since 2018 and will be up for re-election in 2026.

"There is no place in society for domestic violence of any kind," House Speaker Kyle Hilbert said in a statement. "I appreciate Rep. Burns taking ownership for his actions and seeking treatment."

Editor's note: Below is an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent's affidavit for an arrest warrant for Burns. The documents include descriptions of domestic violence, including profane language and threatening actions.

