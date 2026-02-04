Gov. Stitt calls for state question to shut down Oklahoma medical marijuana

In his State of the State address Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt called Oklahoma's cannabis market a threat to public safety. He pushed for the medical marijuana issue to be put on the ballot again, in hopes voters would shutter the industry.

Oklahoma legalized medical marijuana in 2018 with nearly 57% of the popular vote.

After that, the business boomed. Right now, the state has about 4,800 active commercial licenses to grow, process or sell medical marijuana, according to an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority dashboard. In fiscal year 2025, the Oklahoma Tax Commission shows the medical marijuana tax generated about $47.5 million.

Although some like the accessible market, there have been black market busts. Journalists investigative outlets The Frontier and ProPublica uncovered Chinese criminal networks that have overtaken much of the illicit marijuana market in Oklahoma.

In his State of the State address, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he wants voters to reverse legalization.

"Knowing what we know, it's time to let Oklahomans bring safety and sanity back to their neighborhoods," Stitt said. "Send the marijuana issue back to the vote of the people and shut it down."

Jed Green, director of Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action, said in a statement the organization has been advocating for common sense grow regulations.

"Fortunately, he (Stitt) has no power here. It will take a vote of both the House and Senate to propose a vote to cancel SQ 788," Green said. "As we all move forward we must continue to be forward thinking, not backward acting."

Over the years, the state's medical marijuana industry has had to adjust to shifting rules and procedures. This year, Oklahoma lawmakers are considering multiple bills on medical marijuana in the state. Some look into regulating the businesses themselves, others focus on the products.

