Oklahoma Legislature approves $40 million for OSU agronomy research center

The center will be at OSU's Agronomy Research Station in Stillwater, which is home to historic buildings and agriculture research programs, including crop breeding, soil fertility and forage.

OSU officials say this will advance research from its prominent wheat crop breeding programs, strengthening the state's $42 billion ag economy. The money comes through House Bill 4054 .

Since 2000, the university's scientists have commercialized 43 wheat varieties, making up about 70% of what was planted in Oklahoma and 10% of wheat acres in the U.S., according to OSU.

University president Jim Hess said this is an investment supporting the university and the people who depend on its research.

"The Agronomy Discovery Center will give our world-class scientists the facilities they deserve and ensure Oklahoma remains at the forefront of agricultural innovation for generations to come," Hess said in a press release . "Together, with our new veterinary medicine hospital, OSU is building the infrastructure to lead the nation in both agriculture and animal health."

Last year, the university got a $250 million appropriation for its College of Veterinary Medicine. That money is for updating facilities and recruiting faculty and students to maintain long-term accreditation .

For the Agronomy Discovery Center, the funds come from the state's Legacy Capital Financing Fund and are contingent upon the university raising $10 million. The university has received support from Oklahoma Genetics Inc., the Oklahoma Wheat Commission and private donors and is seeking more private dollars and federal funding, according to OSU.

For the Agronomy Discovery Center itself, the money will mean replacing outdated infrastructure with modern labs, new research greenhouses and equipment storage.

The updates will help advance research to improve crop performance, sustainability and quality, said Jayson Lusk, OSU vice president for agricultural programs and dean of the Ferguson College of Agriculture.

"From millers and bakers seeking consistent, high‑quality grain to consumers who expect safe, affordable and nutritious food, this work connects the field to the final product," Lusk said in a press release. "The Agronomy Discovery Center strengthens our ability to meet what today's markets demand while preparing agriculture for what the future will require."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.