Stitt signs final bills for 2026 session, uses pocket veto on 3 measures

The executive power move is called a "pocket veto."

All told, this session, Stitt signed 367 measures, vetoed 59, and pocket vetoed three by taking no action before the final legislative deadline of midnight Friday.

Pocket vetoes are a way for a sitting governor to force their hand and kill measures without allowing the legislature to override them. Although nothing stops lawmakers next year from running similar or identical legislation, and with a different governor elected, see a totally different outcome.

Stitt terms out as governor this year, after serving for eight.

Among the pocket vetoed bills is Senate Bill 237 , a measure that would've exempted solar and battery storage production companies from property tax incentives reserved for oil and gas manufacturers in Oklahoma.

The move keeps certain renewable energy companies eligible for property tax breaks for the first five years of new projects, and aligns with what Stitt calls his "all of the above" energy agenda.

Also pocketed were Senate Bill 423 , raising the costs of obtaining medical records, and Senate Bill 1894 , reducing the number of professional development hours teachers with 5 years or more of experience are required to complete.

Lawmakers can't override pocket vetoes because they are no longer in session, and while they did override some regular vetoes before leaving in mid-May, it was a scant four compared to last year's nearly 50 override votes .

Here is a list of this year's veto override attempts and their outcome: