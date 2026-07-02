Activists call on Trump to defer deportations for Venezuelans in light of devastating earthquakes

The Supreme Court last week allowed President Trump to end deportation protections for immigrants living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status.

That includes more than 500,000 Venezuelans, who now risk deportation to a country that was already steeped in political and economic turmoil before last week’s catastrophic earthquakes led to a full-blown humanitarian crisis.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Adelys Ferro, executive director of the Venezuelan American Caucus, who is calling to extend TPS protections for Venezuelan immigrants living in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR