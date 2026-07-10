What to know about State Question 846, the voter identification measure

Oklahoma voters know the drill.

You arrive at your precinct, get in line and prepare to present proof of identification to a poll worker manning the check-in station. The precinct official reads your name, checks it against the voter list and confirms that you’re eligible to cast a ballot.

Nothing within State Question 846 , which proposes enshrining Oklahoma’s voter identification requirement into the constitution, changes this process. Concerns that a future Legislature could eliminate the voter identification requirement, however, prompted Republican lawmakers to advance the constitutional amendment to the August runoff ballot.

“It's in concrete now,” Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City, said of Oklahoma’s voter identification law while presenting SQ 846 on the House floor in April. “We’re going to set it in stone with this state question.”

Proponents say SQ 846 would ensure voters have the final say on any legislative attempt to strike down voter identification requirements, which national polling shows is popular across party lines. Oklahoma’s constitution cannot be amended, via legislative action or an initiative petition, without majority voter approval.

Opponents contend that the measure is redundant, sows doubt about election security and gives the Legislature broad authority to decide what acceptable proof of identification is.

To assist Oklahoma voters in research ahead of the August 25 election, Oklahoma Watch compiled information about SQ 846 through interviews, research and public statements from supporters and opponents.

What are Oklahoma’s current voter identification laws?

Oklahoma has required voters to present identification since July 2011, following overwhelming voter approval of State Question 746 in November 2010.

The law requires voters to provide precinct officials with a government-issued photo ID or voter identification card, which county election boards provide free of charge. Voters whose identity cannot be immediately verified may cast a provisional ballot.

The law isn’t unusual. Thirty-six states , including neighboring Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado, require voters to present identification at the polls. Some have limited exceptions for elderly or disabled residents of long-term care facilities.

SQ 746 faced a legal challenge on the grounds that it unduly burdened voters and would suppress turnout. The Oklahoma Supreme Court allowed the law to stand in 2018, describing it as a reasonable procedural regulation.

Does SQ 846 change this definition or otherwise define what acceptable voter identification is?

No. SQ 846 specifies that the Legislature would be responsible for determining acceptable voter identification. The state’s current identification requirements would remain in effect unless the Legislature passes a new law.

Who supports SQ 846, and why?

The proposal had widespread support in the Legislature, with more than 100 Republican lawmakers voting to send the question to the ballot. They say the measure would bolster public confidence in election integrity and affirm that voters still approve of the changes they made in 2010.

While presenting SQ 846 at a House committee hearing, House Speaker Kyle Hilbert cited a 2025 study from the Pew Research Center showing that 83% of Americans support requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls.

“We’re fortunate in Oklahoma, we have one of the strongest election systems in the United States,” said Hilbert, R-Bristow. “I think it’s important to continue to have protections in our constitution and our statutes so the people of Oklahoma know their elections are secure.”

Who is opposed to SQ 846, and why?

Most Democrats in the House and Senate voted against sending the measure to the ballot. Some raised concerns that SQ 846 could make it difficult for the Legislature to address issues or make exceptions if unintended consequences arise.

The proposed move from state statute to the constitution could also have legal ramifications, said Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City. He said the change could embolden lawmakers to enact more restrictive voter identification laws with less concern about a drawn-out legal challenge.

“It’s going to make it harder for marginalized communities to fight in the courts against proposed legislation,” Fugate said. “Those in the Legislature defending new changes or restrictions will be able to say hey, we’re just complying with the constitution.”

Why is SQ 846 on the August ballot?

SQ 846 originated as Senate Joint Resolution 47 during the 2026 legislative session. It advanced with majority support in the House and Senate.

While legislatively referred statutes and constitutional amendments are typically set for the next general election in November, both chambers approved a special provision placing the initiative on the August ballot. Unlike voter-led initiative petitions, the governor has no say in setting election dates for legislatively referred state questions.

Critics described it as an intentional maneuver to force the question onto a GOP-heavy, low-turnout election. Four Republican statewide races will appear on the August runoff ballot, compared to just one for Democrats. Statewide turnout in August elections has hovered between 10% and 12% in recent election cycles.

Republican legislative leaders denied claims that the decision was politically motivated, saying instead that adding some state questions to the August ballot would allow voters to be better informed and not overwhelmed with a lengthy ballot in November.

Is anyone spending money to support or oppose SQ 846?

As of July 8, no state question committee had been formed to oppose or support the measure, according to Oklahoma Ethics Commission records. Legislatively referred state questions tend to attract much less spending than voter-led ballot initiatives.

Who is eligible to vote on SQ 846?

All Oklahoma voters, regardless of party affiliation, are eligible to vote on State Question 846. State Question 844 , another legislatively referred ballot initiative dealing with ad valorem tax reimbursements for local governments, will also appear on the August 25 runoff ballot.

The voter registration deadline for the August election is Friday, July 31 at 5 p.m. To view a sample ballot, confirm your polling place or register to vote, visit the OK Voter Portal.

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.

