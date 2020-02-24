In Nevada Caucuses, Sen. Bernie Sanders Surges

The results are in. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucuses by some margin, building on his previous victory in the New Hampshire primary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden came second and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg a distant third.

A highly-publicized conflict between the Sanders campaign and the powerful Culinary Union over health care didn’t snatch victory away from the Vermont senator — indeed, BuzzFeed reported that the majority of members that caucused at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino supported him.

From CBS News:



[Sanders] had a big lead among voters under 45 and Latino voters, with more than 50% support. He won 49% support from both independent voters and very liberal ones. Even among moderate voters, he trailed Joe Biden only slightly. Biden had 23% of moderate voters to Sanders’ 22%, trailed by Pete Buttigieg at 21%, Amy Klobuchar at 14%, Tom Steyer at 10% and Elizabeth Warren at 6%. One in 5 caucus-goers were Latinos, and Sanders led with 53% of them. Biden followed at 16%, Buttigieg at 9%, Steyer at 8%, Warren at 7% and Klobuchar at 4%.



The South Carolina primary is up next. It’s a make-or-break contest for many of the candidates. Is Bernie unstoppable? What will take for the other candidates to stop him. We unpack the results and look ahead to Super Tuesday.

