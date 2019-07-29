New Oklahoma City Transmitter Improves Sound

New transmitter installed in OKC

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We’re pleased to announce installation is complete on the new KROU transmitter, located on the Spencer/Oklahoma City tower that we lease from our friends at KFOR Television.

We did this thanks to grant funding from the Anne & Henry Zarrow Foundation and gifts to Karen’s Legacy Fund, in honor of former KGOU general manager Karen Holp.

People who listen to KGOU on 105.7 will notice improved audio quality and a more reliable signal.

The old transmitter, which served us since 1992, is now a backup.

The new Oklahoma City transmitter is more energy efficient and we expect to realize cost savings due to less maintenance and need for replacement parts.

Chief Engineer Patrick Roberts was able to purchase and install the new transmitter under budget, which we are always glad to report.

We hope you enjoy this improved service in the Oklahoma City metro.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.