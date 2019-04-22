Staying Ahead of the Storm

KGOU ready for storm season, expands severe weather coverage

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Spring means severe weather is likely in Oklahoma, and when weather turns violent KGOU will break into regular programming to let you, our listeners, know what to expect.

Through our partnership with KOCO-5, we’ll provide continuous coverage from the KOCO weather team and Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane when conditions warrant.

In addition to regular weather segments throughout the day, we’ll also deliver weather updates and alerts on social media – Facebook and Twitter – and through text messages.

KGOU is a member of NPR’s Tornado Alley project, so we’re equipped to issue severe storm and emergency alerts on mobile phones, HD radios, connected car devices, and in online applications that feature a digital display screen.

You can find weather-related stories, along with forecasts and alerts from the National Weather Service, under the news tab at KGOU.ORG.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.