Oklahoma sees $11 million broadband grant cancellation, though officials remain confident

Oklahoma officials lost a broadband grant, but they said there won't be a negative impact on projects underway.

The national Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program has been canceled, and as a result, Oklahoma officials said they were told a $11.2 million grant was lost.

In a statement, Tim Allen, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Broadband Office, said officials were notified about the grant cancellation about a week ago.

"There will be no negative impact on our ongoing programs, which total more than a billion dollars and are directed toward making high-speed internet service available to all Oklahomans," Allen said in a statement.

The program was through the Digital Equity Act, which created grant programs to promote digital equity, inclusion and increase broadband internet access, according to the act's summary.

It was part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed in 2021 and according to information accessed through the Internet Archive, it provided about $2.75 billion for three programs.

Earlier in the month, on his social media site Truth Social, President Donald Trump said the act was unconstitutional and the Digital Equity Program is a "racist and illegal $2.5 billion dollar giveaway."

"I am ending this IMMEDIATELY, and saving Taxpayers BILLIONS OF DOLLARS!" according to President Trump's post.

In Oklahoma, the broadband office is overseeing about $750 million in broadband expansion projects. This week, the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board announced its latest round of grants, according to a press release.

The board awarded $53.4 million in federal grants for 19 middle mile infrastructure projects. Those funds are through the ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

