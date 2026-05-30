Need a hotspot? Your rural Oklahoma library might have one

During the decade of testing, residents have used hotspots through OSU's Rural Hotspot Lending Program to do homework assignments, call family members and make extra money online.

The university's extension works with local libraries to offer portable internet hotspots for checkout through the program. Hotspots connect multiple devices per home and are on loan for about 1-2 weeks at a time.

"People know how important broadband and connectivity are," said Brian Whitacre, rural economics OSU Extension specialist said in a news release . "I'm a little overwhelmed by how many libraries are able to keep it running and see the benefit of it, especially considering the shoestring budgets that many rural libraries face."

After one year in the program, the cost moves to the libraries. So far, the extension has worked with 36 rural libraries and helped about 4,200 Oklahomans access hotspots each year. In a press release, OSU officials say about 90% of libraries that have been in the program continue to offer the devices themselves.

AARP has funded the program for most of its lifespan, donating $5,000 annually.

Not everyone in the state has reliable access to the internet. Installing widespread broadband infrastructure is an ongoing undertaking, and a priority for Oklahoma and tribal nations located in the state.

Whitacre said in the press release the program will change as technology changes.

"I really would like to see a digital skills component to this, helping people with questions they have about how to productively use the internet," Whitacre said.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.