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New pollinator garden coming to Norman City Hall

KGOU | By Jack Walters
Published September 1, 2026 at 2:15 PM CDT
Damien Campbell
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Norman City Hall is getting a new pollinator garden later this month.

The new City Hall gardens are the result of a collaboration between the City of Norman and the Oklahoma Monarch Society, an organization that creates and protects habitat
for monarch butterflies across the state.

The new garden will include milkweed plants that provide food and shelter for monarchs, along with educational signage and a themed mural by Oklahoma artist Rick Sinnett.

The garden will be opened to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 24.

The garden and event both come as a part of the wider Pathways for Pollinators & People initiative, a partnership that began earlier this year with the goal of both installing more pollinator gardens and implementing better educational programs.

"The initiative builds on Norman’s existing efforts to support pollinators, including cultivated gardens and natural spaces throughout the community," said Michele Loudenback, Manager of the Division of Environmental Resilience and Sustainability.
Science Technology and Environment
Jack Walters
Jack Walters reports on various aspects of local news for KGOU. He is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in advertising from the University of Oklahoma.
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