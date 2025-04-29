How come the parking meter was invented in Oklahoma?

In this month’s How Curious, host Rachel Hopkin looks into how, when, and why the parking meter was invented here in Oklahoma City back in the 1930s.

In the course of her investigation she learns about the polymath behind it, inventive reactions to its installation such as tying a horse to the meter post and paying for the metered spot for a game of bridge, and some beautiful women in golden bikinis.

Download/view the episode transcript here.

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU Jack McElroy virtually shows How Curious host Rachel the parking meter he was gifted by his wife

Front cover of Citizen Carl published by University of New Mexico Press

Front cover of Paved Paradise, published by Penguin

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU POM Inc's president Seth Ward stands next to its museum of parking meters

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU POM Inc's factory cat alongside president Seth Ward. The cat was initially introduced to Rachel as "Violet, short for violation". However it has since been determined that he is male and his new name is Magic Carl.

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU A golden parking meter at POM Inc.

metermaids.com A publicity shot of the Gold Coast's Meter Maids