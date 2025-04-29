© 2025 KGOU
How come the parking meter was invented in Oklahoma?

By Rachel Hopkin
Published April 29, 2025 at 2:25 AM CDT
Two of the earliest manufactured parking meters

In this month’s How Curious, host Rachel Hopkin looks into how, when, and why the parking meter was invented here in Oklahoma City back in the 1930s.

In the course of her investigation she learns about the polymath behind it, inventive reactions to its installation such as tying a horse to the meter post and paying for the metered spot for a game of bridge, and some beautiful women in golden bikinis. 

Download/view the episode transcript here.

Jack McElroy virtually shows How Curious host Rachel the parking meter he was gifted by his wife
Front cover of Citizen Carl published by University of New Mexico Press
Front cover of Paved Paradise, published by Penguin
POM Inc's president Seth Ward stands next to its museum of parking meters
POM Inc's factory cat alongside president Seth Ward. The cat was initially introduced to Rachel as "Violet, short for violation". However it has since been determined that he is male and his new name is Magic Carl.
A golden parking meter at POM Inc.
metermaids.com
A publicity shot of the Gold Coast's Meter Maids
The Beatles and a parking meter

Rachel Hopkin
Rachel is a British-born and U.S.-based radio producer and folklorist with a passion for sound and storytelling. At KGOU, she is host and producer of the How Curious podcast and various special projects.
