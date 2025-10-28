Why is Guthrie's Stone Lion Inn considered Oklahoma's most haunted property?

There’s a Halloween theme to this month’s How Curious.

A recent Gallup poll found that just under 40% of Americans profess to believe in ghosts, slightly more avowedly do not, with the rest being unsure.

But this episode of How Curious is absolutely not about whether ghosts exist, rather it’s about what people talk about when they talk about ghosts – with reference to one specific Oklahoma location – the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie. It’s reputedly the most haunted location in Oklahoma. Our intrepid host Rachel Hopkin finds out more.

View/Download the episode transcript here.

1 of 9 — StoneLion_5172.jpeg The Stone Lion Inn, Guthrie, OK Rachel Hopkin / KGOU 2 of 9 — StoneLion_5174.jpeg The entrance to the Stone Lion Inn Rachel Hopkin / KGOU 3 of 9 — StoneLion_5173.jpeg 4 of 9 — StoneLion_5188.jpeg The embalming table in the Stone Lion Inn Rachel Hopkin / KGOU 5 of 9 — StoneLion_5180.jpeg A crib in the Stone Lion Inn Rachel Hopkin / KGOU 6 of 9 — Screenshot 2025-10-17 at 14.26.42.png One of the guest rooms at the Stone Lion Inn Stone Lion Inn 7 of 9 — Screenshot 2025-10-17 at 14.26.26.png A guest room at the Stone Lion Inn Stone Lion Inn 8 of 9 — Screenshot 2025-10-17 at 14.26.33.png A guest room at the Stone Lion Inn Stone Lion Inn 9 of 9 — Screenshot 2025-10-17 at 14.26.19.png A guest room at the Stone Lion Inn Stone Lion Inn

The How Curious episode about Kendall's Restaurant in Noble, Oklahoma that's mentioned in today's program can be accessed at: https://www.kgou.org/show/how-curious/2023-01-24/the-haunting-of-kendalls-restaurant.

Christy Powell and Kathryn Wickham from Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigation (OKPRI) have their own podcast entitled The Psychic and the Skeptic.