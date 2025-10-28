© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
How Curious
How Curious
How Curious

Why is Guthrie's Stone Lion Inn considered Oklahoma's most haunted property?

By Rachel Hopkin
Published October 28, 2025 at 2:32 AM CDT

There’s a Halloween theme to this month’s How Curious.

A recent Gallup poll found that just under 40% of Americans profess to believe in ghosts, slightly more avowedly do not, with the rest being unsure.

But this episode of How Curious is absolutely not about whether ghosts exist, rather it’s about what people talk about when they talk about ghosts – with reference to one specific Oklahoma location – the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie. It’s reputedly the most haunted location in Oklahoma. Our intrepid host Rachel Hopkin finds out more.

View/Download the episode transcript here.

The Stone Lion Inn, Guthrie, OK
1 of 9  — StoneLion_5172.jpeg
The Stone Lion Inn, Guthrie, OK
Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
The entrance to the Stone Lion Inn
2 of 9  — StoneLion_5174.jpeg
The entrance to the Stone Lion Inn
Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
3 of 9  — StoneLion_5173.jpeg
The embalming table in the Stone Lion Inn
4 of 9  — StoneLion_5188.jpeg
The embalming table in the Stone Lion Inn
Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
A crib in the Stone Lion Inn
5 of 9  — StoneLion_5180.jpeg
A crib in the Stone Lion Inn
Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
One of the guest rooms at the Stone Lion Inn
6 of 9  — Screenshot 2025-10-17 at 14.26.42.png
One of the guest rooms at the Stone Lion Inn
Stone Lion Inn
A guest room at the Stone Lion Inn
7 of 9  — Screenshot 2025-10-17 at 14.26.26.png
A guest room at the Stone Lion Inn
Stone Lion Inn
A guest room at the Stone Lion Inn
8 of 9  — Screenshot 2025-10-17 at 14.26.33.png
A guest room at the Stone Lion Inn
Stone Lion Inn
A guest room at the Stone Lion Inn
9 of 9  — Screenshot 2025-10-17 at 14.26.19.png
A guest room at the Stone Lion Inn
Stone Lion Inn

The How Curious episode about Kendall's Restaurant in Noble, Oklahoma that's mentioned in today's program can be accessed at: https://www.kgou.org/show/how-curious/2023-01-24/the-haunting-of-kendalls-restaurant.

Christy Powell and Kathryn Wickham from Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigation (OKPRI) have their own podcast entitled The Psychic and the Skeptic.

How Curious
Rachel Hopkin
Rachel is a British-born and U.S.-based radio producer and folklorist with a passion for sound and storytelling. At KGOU, she is host and producer of the How Curious podcast and various special projects.
See stories by Rachel Hopkin
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.