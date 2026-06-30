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How Curious
How Curious
How Curious

Who was once known as the Good Angel of Oklahoma?

By Rachel Hopkin
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:09 AM CDT
University of Oklahoma Special Research Collections
Kate Barnard

Discover the remarkable Kate Barnard — the fiery "Good Angel of Oklahoma."

Before women could vote, she became the state’s first woman elected to statewide office, fiercely battling child labor, prison cruelty, mistreatment of the mentally ill and corruption involving Native American lands.

Small in stature but unstoppable in spirit, this trailblazing reformer’s passionate fight for the vulnerable made her a national sensation.

A story of courage and conviction from Oklahoma’s Progressive Era. Don’t miss this episode of How Curious.

Connie Cronley's biography of Kate Barnard is titled "A Life on Fire: Oklahoma's Kate Barnard" and is published by the University of Oklahoma Press.

Download the episode transcript here.

How Curious
Rachel Hopkin
Rachel is a British-born and U.S.-based radio producer and folklorist with a passion for sound and storytelling. At KGOU, she is host and producer of the How Curious podcast and various special projects.
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