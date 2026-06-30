Who was once known as the Good Angel of Oklahoma?

Discover the remarkable Kate Barnard — the fiery "Good Angel of Oklahoma."

Before women could vote, she became the state’s first woman elected to statewide office, fiercely battling child labor, prison cruelty, mistreatment of the mentally ill and corruption involving Native American lands.

Small in stature but unstoppable in spirit, this trailblazing reformer’s passionate fight for the vulnerable made her a national sensation.

A story of courage and conviction from Oklahoma’s Progressive Era. Don’t miss this episode of How Curious.

Connie Cronley's biography of Kate Barnard is titled "A Life on Fire: Oklahoma's Kate Barnard" and is published by the University of Oklahoma Press.

Download the episode transcript here.