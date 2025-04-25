Bridge over Fort Gibson Dam deemed unsafe, closed indefinitely

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started building the dam in 1942, impounding the Neosho River for flood control and hydroelectric generation. The bridge on top of the dam bears cars across the south side of Fort Gibson Lake on Highway 251.

At around half a mile long, the bridge is the largest one the Army Corps Tulsa District oversees.

The Army Corps has been closely monitoring the bridge for years after structural deterioration was identified. Since 2021, the Corps has placed a 15-ton weight limit on vehicles crossing the bridge and closed its southern lane.

Now, engineers have deemed the entire bridge unsafe to drive on.

The Corps says there's no immediate risk to the dam's integrity, but a recent inspection revealed the bridge's deterioration has sped up since the previous inspection in November 2024.

"We understand this closure will inconvenience residents and visitors to the area and we ask for your patience while we address these issues," said Patrick Shoopman, the Corps' Tulsa District Bridge Safety Program Manager, in a statement.

There are tentative plans to start replacing the bridge in 2026. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says it's unclear whether repairs will allow the road to reopen before then.

