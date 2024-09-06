Oklahoma drought conditions intensify as summer ends

It’s been 94 days since the City of Mangum received at least a quarter-inch of rain in a single day.

Drought is worsening in Oklahoma, especially in the southwest, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet. Conditions have intensified in the last two months. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows southwestern Oklahoma in extreme drought.

Oklahoma’s State Climatologist Gary McManus said there’s a rain shortfall in other parts of the state, too.

The National Drought Mitigation Center The U.S. Drought monitor released the latest map of Oklahoma on Sept. 3.

Although drier weather is the norm in July and August, McManus said some areas are 6-8 inches below their normal rainfall amounts for the last 90 days, which is not typical.

“So when we take that as a whole, and then we add the excessive temperatures we've had, that's why we've had the, I would say, quasi-explosive drought development,” McManus said.

Western Oklahoma is usually drier, especially further north in the state, but he said this year, the panhandle and northwest Oklahoma experienced some of the heaviest rainfalls. He said the southwest part of the state could be in an exceptional drought, the most severe drought classification on the drought monitor, if it does not get rain.

He said until the state gets more rain, people should use conservation practices and be aware of wildfire danger.

“Mythology here in Oklahoma, or lore, I would say that right around the state fair time, in mid-September, we would get a big rainfall and a big cold front,” McManus said. “But we also have that La Niña that's still expected to form. We're still waiting on the latest outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center next week.

“It's just taking a lot longer than what they expected.”

