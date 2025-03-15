Fires ravage Oklahoma leading to disaster declaration in 12 counties, hundreds of homes lost

Dozens of fires raged across Oklahoma Friday afternoon , fueled by high winds and dry conditions.

By Saturday morning, things were calmer but Oklahomans were left picking up the pieces across 170,000 acres of scorched earth. Gov. Kevin Stitt said one person was killed in a car crash after driving into smoke while disaster officials said an estimated 293 structures were destroyed.

More than 50 houses were lost in Stillwater, the small Northeast Oklahoma town of Mannford was hit hard and popup fires devastated communities everywhere.

Stitt declared a state of emergency in 12 counties in Western, Central and Northeast Oklahoma. Stitt held a press conference in Mannford after touring the damage in that area. He said he personally lost a home to fire on a plot of land he owns near Luther.

“So really, this kind of stuff hits close to home when those fires come through,” he said. “There's just not, not a lot that you can do.”

This is the aftermath on Saturday morning from the fires in Stillwater. Crosswinds & Pecan Hill neighborhoods shown here. The footage ends at the entrance of Boulder Creek off of Range road. Pray for our community 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BM5HPvqYsb — Gabe Gudgel (@gabegudgel) March 15, 2025

Destruction in Stillwater

Stillwater residents saw waves of evacuations as multiple wildfires broke out on the south and southwest sides of the city.

At a press conference Saturday morning, Stillwater fire chief Terry Essary said the area is still being surveyed. About 50 homes and structures are estimated to be impacted or lost, with the number potentially rising.

Though several neighboring departments also responded, Essary said firefighters were quickly overwhelmed due to high winds and low humidity.

“So we did the best we could with what we had. It's... to be honest with you, seeing your community on fire is a very unsettling thing, and it's something a fire chief never wants to experience,” Essary said. “But we as a group, collectively, we went to work and we started doing the best we could for as many people as possible.”

Firefighters were still on the ground Saturday, working to suppress hot spots and keep fires contained.

He said there have been a few firefighter injuries reported, largely because of smoke inhalation and dehydration, but those individuals have been treated and released. Essary said he was unaware of civilian injuries or fatalities.

“We're not done with this yet,” Essary said. “We're going to still have hot spots. We're going to have rekindles in the burn area, and this could continue for the next few days. So we're still out there working, and we're not done.”

For community members, he said it is critical to watch their surroundings and call 911 if they see a fire. City officials urged residents to take proper health precautions because of the poor air quality.

Churches and organizations opened their doors to people as wildfires blazed. City officials said about 115 people from Stillwater, Cushing, Yale and other areas stayed at the Payne County Expo Center, the city’s designated shelter.

As of Saturday morning, city officials said the center was empty because people who stayed at the shelter were taken to their desired destinations.

Relief efforts are underway. The city has established an email for people who need resources and a donation drop off at the Stillwater Armory. The Payne County United Way also set up a specific donation page. The Red Cross has been providing support, food and other resources for shelters.

As residents return to their homes to gauge their situations, Brady Moore, Stillwater city manager, said neighborhoods have unsafe conditions. Power lines are being monitored, and crews have been dispatched to turn off water and gas lines. If residents see hazards, Moore said they should call 911.

Mannford damages

Evacuations were necessary in Mannford — a small town 25 miles west of Tulsa — Friday afternoon as the blaze spread. Several buildings were destroyed, and Stitt toured the damage Saturday morning, saying it “breaks your heart.”

Mayor Clay Abercrombie said that the widespread nature of the fires around Oklahoma limited the local response because first responders were working in so many communities.

“What we usually rely upon is municipal aid,” Abercrombie said. It “wasn't available last night, so it's kind of ‘to each his own.’ And I know there are a lot of people around the state suffering right now.”

OKC, Tulsa sustain damages

Oklahoma City’s Fire Department reported responding to almost 1,000 calls . That included 19 structure fires, 115 grass fires, and 34 downed power lines.

Traffic was also snarled by high winds, as Interstate 240 was shut down for part of the afternoon.

In Tulsa, crews battled multiple fires and similar difficult, dry weather.

High winds, dry conditions

Oklahoma’s Department of Emergency Management estimates 130 fires in 44 counties. Almost 300 structures were destroyed.

But the full impact of the damaging firestorm that swept through the state yesterday is not fully assessed, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Services' most recent Fire Situation Report . More than a dozen fires continued to burn into Saturday.

Officials say while the strength of the windstorm prevented the use of firefighting aircraft, fire behavior and the demand for protection on the ground outpaced the capability of resources to suppress the fires.

Although Oklahoma Forestry Services officials said fire weather would be less intense Saturday, Red Flag Warnings remain in part of western Oklahoma. New wildfire activity will continue, compounded by the workload to contain active fires.

As of Saturday morning, Red Flag Warnings were in effect in 13 counties in the Panhandle, northwestern and western Oklahoma. Fire behavior relaxed overnight but is expected to rear its head Saturday afternoon. Forestry officials said given the recent rapid dryness, weather conditions must improve to reduce fire risks.

“Marginal overnight moisture recovery tonight will support active burning conditions well into the night although much calmer winds are expected offering some opportunities for improving containment ongoing fires,” according to the most recent Fire Situation Report.

Elected officials, community leaders respond

Stitt praised the fast action by people evacuating their homes as flames approached. He credited emergency responders and the communications in place with saving lives.

Senate Pro Tempore Lonnie Paxton said in a statement he appreciates the work of first responders.

“We urge all Oklahomans to remain vigilant, follow emergency directives and support those in need during this difficult time,” Paxton said. “Together, we will recover and rebuild stronger than ever.”

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, who represents the area around Bristow, also thanked first responders and urged community support in a statement.

"The devastation across my House district and the state is hard to put into words," Hilbert said. “My heart breaks for those Oklahomans who have lost their homes and had damage to their property.”

State Rep. Trish Ranson, D- Stillwater, said in a statement she is grateful for the Stillwater Emergency Management, Stillwater Police Department and the Stillwater Fire Department for safely evacuating the area. She said their efforts saved lives, and relief efforts are underway at the state, city and county levels.

“I am praying for Stillwater and urge everyone to utilize the resources available to them,” Ranson said in the statement. “We must continue to look out for one another and support each other where we can. We will do whatever we can to heal from this devastation. We are Stillwater strong.”

Dr. Jim Hess, interim president of Oklahoma State University, said in a statement the university’s campus remains safe and the outbreak of wildfires has not directly impacted core campus grounds.

“Like Stillwater, so many communities across the state have been severely impacted,” Hess said in the statement. “The pain and uncertainty so many are facing today is unimaginable, and my deepest sympathies go out to all those who have lost their homes, been displaced or are struggling.”

The Colvin Center Annex on the campus was opened as a shelter for students and employees. Hess thanked first responders and the transit team for their swift action, and urged people to be vigilant and follow the guidance of emergency officials.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin posted resources and information for people displaced by the fires Saturday morning. Mullin also warned his constituents the danger wasn’t over yet.

“While fire weather conditions improved overnight, we’re expecting near-critical conditions this afternoon in NW OK where a Red Flag Warning is in effect,” Mullin said. “Stay vigilant, stay informed, stay safe. Many have lost everything. We’re in touch with local officials, and praying with you.”