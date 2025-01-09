Will Rogers' California ranch destroyed in Los Angeles wildfire

The former West Coast home of “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son” is no more.

Southern California wildfires largely destroyed Will Rogers State Historic Park this week.

In 1919, Rogers moved to California for Hollywood proximity. By the time he died in the 1930s, the Cherokee Nation citizen was a national name.

He owned a 186-acre ranch in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. After Rogers’ death, the property was donated to the State of California to become a “living museum” in his honor.

However, the massive Pacific Palisades fire this week burned the ranch's buildings. His great-granddaughter's statement says the family and state park officials are still picking up the pieces. Though some artifacts have been recovered, the full extent of the damage will not be known for days.

“The Rogers family is devastated by the loss of the California ranch and the overwhelming loss of the community,” Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry said in a written statement. “Our hearts go out to all those neighbors who have lost their homes. The community of Pacific Palisades has always been a generous supporter of the Will Rogers State Historic Park. It is the hidden gem of the Palisades.”

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

