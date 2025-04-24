Dollar Tree announces plans to return to Marietta with new distribution center

Dollar Tree is announcing plans for a new distribution center in south central Oklahoma.

The company stated in a news release Thursday morning that it will be returning to Marietta.

The new "enhanced distribution center" will replace the previous center that was destroyed in an EF4 tornado in April of last year.

"We are thrilled to announce our return to Marietta," said Mike Kindy, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Dollar Tree, Inc. "This region and the Marietta community are critically important in our supply chain network and will be essential to our future growth. We’re proud of the role we’ve played in the greater Marietta community, and we hope to welcome back many associates, bringing the Dollar Tree spirit back to the area."

The new distribution center is expected to open in spring of 2027.

The company says it will bring 400 jobs to the area and serve 700 Dollar Tree stores across the West and Southwest regions of the U.S.