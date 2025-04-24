© 2025 KGOU
Dollar Tree announces plans to return to Marietta with new distribution center

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published April 24, 2025 at 9:27 AM CDT
A large billboard sign is displayed at a Dollar Tree store in Richland, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
A large billboard sign is displayed at a Dollar Tree store in Richland, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Dollar Tree is announcing plans for a new distribution center in south central Oklahoma.

The company stated in a news release Thursday morning that it will be returning to Marietta.

The new "enhanced distribution center" will replace the previous center that was destroyed in an EF4 tornado in April of last year.

"We are thrilled to announce our return to Marietta," said Mike Kindy, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Dollar Tree, Inc. "This region and the Marietta community are critically important in our supply chain network and will be essential to our future growth. We’re proud of the role we’ve played in the greater Marietta community, and we hope to welcome back many associates, bringing the Dollar Tree spirit back to the area."

The new distribution center is expected to open in spring of 2027.

The company says it will bring 400 jobs to the area and serve 700 Dollar Tree stores across the West and Southwest regions of the U.S.
Business and Economy
Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
See stories by Nyk Daniels
