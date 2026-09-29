3rd Annual Balloon Festival

Join us for the 3rd Annual Balloon Fest on October 30 & 31 for two days packed with family fun, colorful skies, and memories you'll be talking about long after the balloons are gone.

This year's festival is bigger than ever with new hot air balloons, breathtaking kite displays from the incredible Great American Kites, live music, unique vendors, delicious food trucks, helicopter rides, kids zone, and plenty of fun Halloween surprises throughout the weekend (we can't wait to share!)!

Best of all, there's no admission charge! Just $10 parking per vehicle, so load up the family and spend the day enjoying everything Balloon Fest has to offer. Whether you're coming for the balloons, the food, the kites, or just a fun fall day together, there's something for everyone.

We can't wait to see you October 30 & 31 at Coal Creek Winery for our biggest Balloon Fest yet!

