Affair of the Heart
Affair of the Heart
One of the biggest shopping events of the year, Braum’s Affair of the Heart returns June 12-14 to OKC Fair Park, now in the spacious Bennett Event Center. With more than 250 vendors to shop from, guests can find everything from home goods and seasonal décor to unique crafts, tasty treats and boutique clothing. Local retailers, artists, crafters and homemade vendors will help reignite the joy of shopping small throughout this three-day event.
Bennett Event Center
11
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Marketplace Events
888-248-9751
MariF@mpeshows.com
Bennett Event Center
3101 Gordon Cooper BlvdOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73107