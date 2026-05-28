One of the biggest shopping events of the year, Braum’s Affair of the Heart returns June 12-14 to OKC Fair Park, now in the spacious Bennett Event Center. With more than 250 vendors to shop from, guests can find everything from home goods and seasonal décor to unique crafts, tasty treats and boutique clothing. Local retailers, artists, crafters and homemade vendors will help reignite the joy of shopping small throughout this three-day event.